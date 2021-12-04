UGA seeks to name buildings after early Black graduates

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) - The University of Georgia is asking regents to name two buildings for early Black graduates.

The proposal comes two weeks after University System of Georgia regents rejected removing names of people associated with slavery, segregation or the mistreatment of American Indians from 75 buildings statewide.

University President Jere Morehead says UGA wants to name its science library for Shirley Mathis McBay, the first African American to earn a doctorate from the university.

UGA also is asking regents to name a dormitory under construction for Harold A. Black, Mary Blackwell Diallo and Kerry Rushin Miller. They were the first three Black students to enroll at UGA as freshmen and graduate.

