Two die while trapped inside burning Graniteville home

Crews respond to Graniteville structure fire
Crews respond to Graniteville structure fire(WRDW)
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 8:33 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two residents died in a house fire Friday night in Aiken County.

The fire was reported around 10:30 p.m. at a home in the 100 block of White Ash at Cemetery Road in Graniteville.

According to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office, both residents were trapped inside the home. Their identities have not been released.

Crews were still working to contain the fire as late as midnight.

