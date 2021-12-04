Advertisement

Maryland homeowners burn down home fending off snakes

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:31 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - What started as an attempt to get rid of household pests ended with a $1 million home going up in flames.

It happened last month, about an hour west of Baltimore, Maryland, but fire officials just released the cause.

They say the homeowners were trying to smoke out a snake infestation and the coals were too close to combustible materials.

The fire started in the basement and quickly spread through each floor.

No injuries were reported as no one was at home when the fire started.

The status of the snakes is unknown.

The house, which was recently purchased for $1.8 million, has sustained more than a $1 million worth of damage.

Officials deemed the fire as an accident.

Fire officials advise homeowners to call a professional if there is infestation at the home.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grovetown Middle School
Two Columbia County students die, school opening grief counseling for students
Trevonta Langford
Subject of Edgefield County manhunt caught in Augusta
Semi-trailer lands in woods after collision on Interstate 20 eastbound
Two Missouri men dead after semi-trailer crashes in woods on Interstate 20 eastbound
Aiken day-care lawsuit
Family speaks out on Aiken day-care lawsuit, demands site’s closure
Shooting
23-year-old shot dead in Augusta as CSRA violence flares again

Latest News

Maryland homeowners burned down their home while attempting to rid the house of snakes.
Maryland homeowners burn down home fending off snakes
Burke County Sheriff’s Office holding Christmas toy drive
President Joe Biden listens to a reporters question after delivering remarks on the November...
U.S. intelligence finds Russia planning Ukraine offensive
WRDW News at 4 p.m. - VOD - clipped version
WRDW News at 4 p.m. - VOD - clipped version