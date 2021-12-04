‘It is truly an honor’: U.S. attorney takes oath of office

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - David H. Estes has been sworn in as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Georgia after his appointment by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Estes has been serving as acting U.S. attorney for several months.

Estes took the oath of office Friday in Augusta before U.S. District Court Chief Judge J. Randal Hall.

“It is truly an honor to continue to serve the citizens of the Southern District of Georgia as we work with our outstanding staff and the exceptional law enforcement partners in the district to keep our communities safe,” Estes said. “We are dedicated to upholding the law and defending access to justice for those who live, work, worship and play throughout this district.”

As First Assistant U.S. Attorney, Estes was named Acting U.S. attorney under the Vacancies Reform Act after the resignation on Feb. 9 of then-U.S. Attorney Bobby L. Christine.

Estes now becomes U.S. attorney by attorney general appointment in the absence of a presidentially nominated and U.S. Senate-confirmed U.S. attorney for a term of 120 days or until a U.S. attorney is confirmed. If a U.S. attorney is not nominated and confirmed within that period, one would be appointed by the Southern District U.S. Court.

Estes was accompanied at his swearing-in ceremony by his wife, Connie Estes. They have four children: Garrett, Madison, Everett, and Gracie, and two stepchildren, Abby and Hamilton.

