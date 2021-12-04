Fort Gordon hosts annual Christmas House to help local families

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s a little warmer than we’re used to this time of year, but that’s not stopping all of the holiday fun. But Christmas time isn’t always easy for everyone. Here’s how you can help serve one family who’s serving us this holiday season.

“We choose our family in the military – this is our family,” said Lori Pflieger, vice president of Christmas House.

A 55-year tradition, the Christmas House is Santa’s workshop at Fort Gordon.

“We have a statement that was put on one of the applications that says without you my children wouldn’t have a Christmas so that’s huge,” said Pflieger.

Service members Grade E-5 and below are helped by elf volunteers picking out toys to spread Christmas cheer. All for free, they get a select number of toys for under their tree.

“Being able to stabilize and have a place where they feel at home and they feel appreciated and loved is absolutely a wonderful opportunity both for them and the people who operate this amazing amazing place,” said Truck Carlson, a helper for Santa.

In 2020, they served more than 450 children and 250 families. The gifts are for 11-year-olds down to babies. Toys are donated by the Association of the U.S. Army, churches and businesses.

But for Carlson, the magic might be real.

“This beard is not easy to pull off but when they pull on it and I go, ‘oh’ and they really believe I cannot my heart grows three sizes; I have a Grinch moment,” said Carlson.

If you want to share the cheer, you can visit Fort Gordon Christmas House on Facebook or on its website to sign up to be a volunteer elf or find out how to donate.

