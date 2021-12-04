Advertisement

FDA allows COVID antibody treatment for children

The Food and Drug Administration has expanded its emergency use authorization for a COVID...
The Food and Drug Administration has expanded its emergency use authorization for a COVID antibody treatment for children.(CNN, FROM ELI LILLY)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 8:58 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration has expanded its emergency use authorization for a COVID antibody treatment for children.

Now doctors can use Eli Lilly’s COVID-19 combination treatment to treat kids under the age of 12.

That includes infants.

The antibody cocktail can be used to help small children with mild to moderate symptoms who are at high risk for severe disease.

It has been authorized to treat people ages 12 and up since February.

The pharmaceutical company says it has worked well in adult patients who have gotten sick after being exposed to the delta variant.

Lilly is still trying to determine how well it neutralizes the omicron variant.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grovetown Middle School
Two Grovetown Middle School students die, school opening grief counseling for students
Trevonta Langford
Subject of Edgefield County manhunt caught in Augusta
Semi-trailer lands in woods after collision on Interstate 20 eastbound
Two Missouri men dead after semi-trailer crashes in woods on Interstate 20 eastbound
Aiken day-care lawsuit
Family speaks out on Aiken day-care lawsuit, demands site’s closure
Shooting
23-year-old shot dead in Augusta as CSRA violence flares again

Latest News

President Joe Biden listens to a reporters question after delivering remarks on the November...
U.S. intelligence finds Russia planning Ukraine offensive
Ga. resident tests positive for omicron variant
Fort Gordon Christmas House
Fort Gordon hosts annual Christmas House to help local families
Fort Gordon Christmas House
Fort Gordon's Christmas House