Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The weekend looks dry with above average temperatures continuing today and tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are expected during the day with highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds will be out of the west-southwest between 5-10 mph.

Morning lows Sunday will be in the upper 40s. Afternoon highs will vary on Sunday. A backdoor cold front could move through and keep our northern counties cool in the 50s and 60s. Highs in the southern CSRA are expected to reach the 70s. Winds will be out of the southeast between 5-10 mph.

Staying warm Monday with highs back in the mid 70s. A front is expected to pass through the region Monday night into Tuesday that should bring the opportunity for a few showers.

Higher rain chances are expected Tuesday through Thursday as an area of low pressure moves through the Southeast. Rain totals look to be over an inch for most of the area between Tuesday and Thursday. This will help alleviate drought conditions across the CSRA. Lows will be near 50 and highs in the 60s Tuesday through Thursday. Keep it here for the latest updates.

Rain chances will be on the rise heading into the middle of next week. (WRDW)

