Crews respond to Graniteville structure fire with two residents trapped inside

By Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 12:47 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Friday around 10:30 p.m. crews responded to a residential structure fire at the 100 block of White Ash and Cemetery Rd in Graniteville.

According to the Aiken County Coroner, both residents were trapped inside of the home. The identities of the the two residents have not been confirmed yet.

As of midnight Saturday crews were still working to contain the fire.

If you’re driving in that area, you’re asked to use caution or seek an alternate route as emergency crews are still in the roadway.

We will continue to provide updates as we learn more information.

