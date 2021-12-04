Advertisement

Crash tangles traffic on eastbound I-520 near Augusta Mall

Traffic cones
Traffic cones(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A three-car crash on Bobby Jones Expressway brought eastbound traffic to a near standstill for nearly two hours Saturday morning east of Augusta Mall.

The crash was reported near the Wrightsboro Road exit at 7 a.m., according to dispatchers.

As of 7:45 a.m., traffic was backed up as far as Gordon Highway, where cars were getting off Bobby Jones as they saw the traffic jam ahead.

Traffic still was barely moving as late as 8:45 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grovetown Middle School
Two Columbia County students die, school opening grief counseling for students
Semi-trailer lands in woods after collision on Interstate 20 eastbound
Two Missouri men dead after semi-trailer crashes in woods on Interstate 20 eastbound
Two pedestrians struck in Richmond, Columbia counties
Two pedestrians struck in Richmond, Columbia counties
Burke County Sheriff's Office
Burke County High School closed Friday due to active shooter threat
Ga. resident tests positive for omicron variant

Latest News

Car accident generic
Accident reported near Top Dawg Tavern on Washington Road
Semi-trailer lands in woods after collision on Interstate 20 eastbound
Two Missouri men dead after semi-trailer crashes in woods on Interstate 20 eastbound
Two pedestrians struck in Richmond, Columbia counties
Two pedestrians struck in Richmond, Columbia counties
A South Carolina traffic camera shows congestion on westbound Interstate 20 after a major crash...
Crashes snarl I-20 at state line, Wrightsboro at Flowing Wells