Crash tangles traffic on eastbound I-520 near Augusta Mall

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A three-car crash on Bobby Jones Expressway brought eastbound traffic to a near standstill for nearly two hours Saturday morning east of Augusta Mall.

The crash was reported near the Wrightsboro Road exit at 7 a.m., according to dispatchers.

As of 7:45 a.m., traffic was backed up as far as Gordon Highway, where cars were getting off Bobby Jones as they saw the traffic jam ahead.

Traffic still was barely moving as late as 8:45 a.m.

