Columbia County schools seeking drivers, food staff, custodians

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County School District will hold a job fair for bus drivers, nutrition assistants and custodians from from 5-7 p.m. Thursday.

It will be at Martinez Elementary School, 213 Flowing Wells Road.

Staff members from the Department of Human Resources, Department of Transportation, Department of Facilities, Maintenance, and Operations and Department of School Nutrition will be on hand to provide interested candidates an overview of the job description and answer any questions. All qualiﬁed candidates will receive an on-site interview.

Minimum requirements to be a bus driver with the Columbia County School District include:

Must be 21 years of age.

Must pass the school bus drivers annual physical exam to include, drug and alcohol screenings.

Must have a safe driving record.

Must have a positive attitude and a passion for providing a clean and safe mode of transportation for students.

A commercial driver’s license is required to drive a school bus. The Columbia County School District offers paid, in-house training for qualiﬁed candidates to earn that license upon employment.

Interested applicants are encouraged to apply online, and to submit their resume to alicia.lowe@ccboe.net or apply on-site at the job fair. Business attire is suggested as on-site interviews will occur.

Find an application and a complete list of job descriptions online at w ww.ccboe.net.

The Columbia County School System has an incentive for new hires, who’ll get a $1,000 sign-on stipend to be paid in two installments.

