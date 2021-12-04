Advertisement

Christ Community Health nonprofit opens new clinic in south Augusta

Christ Community Health has a new clinic at The new clinic at 2604 Peach Orchard Road, Suite 200.(WRDW)
By Staff and Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Christ Community Health has opened its third clinic, offering comprehensive primary medical and behavioral care to people who lack health insurance or have only limited coverage.

“We’re excited to open a clinic in this part of Augusta. This location has easy access for thousands of our existing patients. Plus it gives us the capacity to serve new patients at all our clinics in Augusta,” said Christ Community CEO Don Branum.

“Many of our patients have transportation challenges, so this location is a huge blessing for them,” Branum said.

The new clinic at 2604 Peach Orchard Road, Suite 200, is staffed by four medical providers and offers a full range of primary-care services.

Anyone wanting to make an appointment at any of the Christ Community clinics can call 706-922-0600.

Founded in 2007, Christ Community Health is a nonprofit that serves a 10-county region around Augusta.

