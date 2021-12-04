Advertisement

Burke County Sheriff’s Office holding Christmas toy drive

Gift wrapped boxes
(Pixabay)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:11 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County Sheriff’s Office is hosting an annual Christmas Toy Drive to bring smiles to the faces of parents and children alike who may not otherwise have a joyous Christmas celebration.

There are many children and families in Burke County who live at or below the poverty line. That is why every year the Sheriff’s Office holds this event. On average the drive serves over 300 families and 1,000 children every year.

As food and gas costs continue to rise, our ability to provide children with a Merry Christmas becomes increasingly more important. Your generous support greatly meets their need to feel loved and deserving of a gift.

If you would like to donate a toy, the Sheriff’s Office asks that they be new and wrapped. You may drop off the toys at the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Burke County Judicial Center, & Fish Eye Grill.

You can also help feed and care for families by sending a contribution to the Sheriff Alfonzo Williams Community Foundation Inc., P.O. Box 702, Waynesboro, Georgia 30830.

Here’s what your donation can provide:

  • $100 will sponsor a child for “Shop with a Cop” at Walmart.
  • $200 will sponsor two children for “Shop with a Cop” at Walmart.
  • $500 will allow the Sheriff’s Office to promote your business as a Silver Sponsor and enable them to purchase a host of different toys for children who attend the event (regardless of county of residence and financial status).
  • $1,000 will allow the Sheriff’s Office to promote your business as a Gold Sponsor and enable them to purchase a host of different toys for children who attend the event (regardless of county of residence and financial status).

For more information and updates, visit the Burke County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

