Advertisement

Aiken picks potential redeveloper for hotel, conference center

By Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Municipal Development Commission has selected the group it wants to work with to redevelop a key block of downtown.

In a bid to revitalize downtown, the commission recently moved forward on plans to acquire seven parcels to host a full-amenity hotel, conference center, multi-family housing and parking garage.

Leaders want to be able to host regional conferences in the hotel and conference center on a redeveloped site bounded by Laurens Street Southwest, Richland Avenue and Newberry Street.

MORE | Inside look at Amazon’s Appling fulfillment center at busiest time

The commission has selected RPM Development Partners, LLC, a team led by Raines Development, as the group it wants to negotiate with for the business to redevelop the site.

The commission and RPM have until summer 2022 to come to terms on a mutually beneficial master development agreement.

The agreement will include complete designs, engineering and permitting required to move forward with “Project Pascalis.”

Any development agreement would establish, among other things, the price the developer would pay for the property and the amount the developers would be required to invest in the proposed privately funded, owned/operated hotel and residential portions of the project.

The commission also intends for the agreement to hold the project to strict completion deadlines that will ensure it moves at a deliberate pace and avoids potential delays.

Aiken leaders plan to acquire and redevelop seven downtown parcels to host a full-amenity hotel...
Aiken leaders plan to acquire and redevelop seven downtown parcels to host a full-amenity hotel and conference center.(WRDW)

The master development agreement being negotiated would also establish fixed pricing for the proposed conference center and parking facility that would be purchased by the city of Aiken upon completion.

Established in 1988 as a family-owned business, Raines has grown into a fully integrated development, management, and investment firm that develops, operates and owns hotel brands as well as boutique hotels.

“We believe we have the very best development team at the table,” said commission Executive Director Tim O’Briant.

The proposed redevelopment of the this property will consist of:

  • A privately funded 100-key hotel on the corner of Richland Avenue and Laurens Street with full amenities.
  • At least 100 privately funded multi-family housing units and mixed-use retail.
  • A conference center integrated into or adjacent to the hotel with not less than 25,000 square feet, and capacity for meetings with up to 450 participants.
  • A structured parking garage with at least 300 parking spaces
MORE | $70 million glove plant could be coming to central Georgia

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Classroom generic
Grief counseling offered after deaths of 2 Grovetown students
Aiken crime
Coroner identifies 16-year-old shot dead in parking lot of Aiken McDonald’s
Semi-trailer lands in woods after collision on Interstate 20 eastbound
Two die when big-rig crashes along I-20 in Aiken County
GreenLight (ENVI) and IAVI begin work on Omicron variant-adapted COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Ga. resident tests positive for omicron variant
Pedestrian crossing
Two pedestrians struck in Richmond, Columbia counties

Latest News

Plant Vogtle Units 1 and 2 (rear) and 3 and 4 (fore) in June 2021.
More delays, extra $1B foreseen for Vogtle expansion
Columbia County Board of Education
Columbia County schools seeking drivers, food staff, custodians
Appling Amazon Fulfillment Center
Inside look at Amazon’s Appling fulfillment center at busiest time
Amazon solar farm
Amazon plans Burke County solar farm to help power its facilities