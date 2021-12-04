Advertisement

16-year-old killed in shooting at Aiken McDonald’s

Augusta shootings
By Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AIKEN. S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after an Aiken shooting as a pre-Christmas flare-up of violence continues in the CSRA.

At about 7 p.m. Friday, the Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to a McDonald’s at 1157 York St. in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a single victim in the parking lot with a gunshot wound.

Emergency medical crews responded to the scene.

The victim, a 16-year-old male, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.

He was identified Thaj Nance-Parker, according to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office. He will be autopsied in Newberry.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety said its investigators are actively looking into the case and that no suspect information is available at this time.

Authorities said information from the community is vital to solving this and any crime. Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call Aiken Department of Public Safety at 803-642-7620 or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers by using the P3 Tips app or going to CrimeSC.com and clicking “Submit a Tip.” Tips submitted through Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous and may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.

