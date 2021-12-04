Advertisement

1 Augusta vaccine provider has run out of $100 incentive cards

By Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Health Department says it has exhausted its supply of $100 incentive gift cards for recipients of the COVID-19 vaccine.

However, you can still get the cards through some other providers.

Under the incentive program, residents of Richmond County can get a $100 gift card for their first dose and an additional $100 card for their second dose.

MORE | How are local doctors actively tracking COVID-19 variants in the CSRA?

The Health Department said there has been an “exceptional community response” to the incentive program.

Although the agency has run out of cards, some other city-authorized providers still have them:

  • Medical Associates Plus, 2467 Golden Camp Road, Augusta, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
  • Christ Community Health, 127 Telfair St, Augusta, by appointment only, 706-922-0600. Christ Community Health only provides the Moderna vaccine for individuals 18 years of age and up.
  • Nightingale Infusion & Pharmacy, 208 Pitcairn Way, Augusta, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. To register for an appointment,. visit nightingaleprivatehomecare.com

For individuals under the age of 18 to be vaccinated, they must be accompanied by a legal guardian with a birth certificate, Social Security card or passport.

Residents who have questions about the incentive can email vaxup@augustaga.gov or call 706-821-1155.

