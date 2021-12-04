1 Augusta vaccine provider has run out of $100 incentive cards

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Health Department says it has exhausted its supply of $100 incentive gift cards for recipients of the COVID-19 vaccine.

However, you can still get the cards through some other providers.

Under the incentive program, residents of Richmond County can get a $100 gift card for their first dose and an additional $100 card for their second dose.

The Health Department said there has been an “exceptional community response” to the incentive program.

Although the agency has run out of cards, some other city-authorized providers still have them:

Medical Associates Plus, 2467 Golden Camp Road, Augusta, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Christ Community Health, 127 Telfair St, Augusta, by appointment only, 706-922-0600. Christ Community Health only provides the Moderna vaccine for individuals 18 years of age and up.

Nightingale Infusion & Pharmacy, 208 Pitcairn Way, Augusta, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. To register for an appointment,. visit nightingaleprivatehomecare.com

For individuals under the age of 18 to be vaccinated, they must be accompanied by a legal guardian with a birth certificate, Social Security card or passport.

Residents who have questions about the incentive can email vaxup@augustaga.gov or call 706-821-1155.

