Two pedestrians struck in Richmond, Columbia counties(WCAX)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two pedestrians were struck in neighboring CSRA counties early Friday morning. Deputies say investigations are ongoing.

Richmond County deputies responded to the scene at the 1900 block of Olive Road on a call about a pedestrian struck. Dispatch says that the call came in at 8:39 a.m.

Meanwhile, the Columbia County deputies are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car at Springs Lake Drive and Columbia Road around 6:37 a.m. Friday morning.

Roads were blocked off at one point, but have been reopened, and the scene is clear at this time.

We will provide any additional updates as we learn more.

