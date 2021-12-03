Two Grovetown Middle School students die, school opening grief counseling for students

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The administration of Grovetown Middle School was informed of the tragic passing of two of their students December 3.

School administration notified parents of the tragedy and explained the school’s immediate efforts to facilitate grief counseling, as needed, for students and staff during this difficult time. The school is encouraging parents to speak with their children and let school administrators know if any further supports are needed.

Abbigail Remkus with Columbia County School District in a statement said, “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Grovetown Middle School community and all those impacted by this loss.”

We will continue to provide updates as we learn more information.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.