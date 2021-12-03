Shooting threat found scribbled on bathroom walls of Hephzibah High School

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Security is being bumped up at Hephzibah High School after a shooting threat was found scribbled on a bathroom wall.

The threat was found just after students were dismissed from school on Thursday. The school system is investigating and has requested additional resources officers to be on campus, out of an abundance of caution.

“Please take this opportunity to speak to your student about the importance of school safety and the appropriateness of their actions,” Chief Public Relations Officer Lynthia Ross said in a statement to parents.

The school system does have an anonymous tip line that anyone can use to address safety concerns at 706-828-1077.

This all comes just one day after a high school in Burke County also received direct active threats against the school. Students did not report to the Burke County High School campus on Friday, as the district continues to investigate the threats.

School officials say threats were first found on the social media app Yik Yak on Wednesday and called for a law enforcement presence on campus.

But a second threat on Thursday prompted the school to close doors for Friday classes.

