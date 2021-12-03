Advertisement

Shooting threat found scribbled on bathroom walls of Hephzibah High School

(WRDW via Gray News)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Security is being bumped up at Hephzibah High School after a shooting threat was found scribbled on a bathroom wall.

The threat was found just after students were dismissed from school on Thursday. The school system is investigating and has requested additional resources officers to be on campus, out of an abundance of caution.

“Please take this opportunity to speak to your student about the importance of school safety and the appropriateness of their actions,” Chief Public Relations Officer Lynthia Ross said in a statement to parents.

The school system does have an anonymous tip line that anyone can use to address safety concerns at 706-828-1077.

This all comes just one day after a high school in Burke County also received direct active threats against the school. Students did not report to the Burke County High School campus on Friday, as the district continues to investigate the threats.

School officials say threats were first found on the social media app Yik Yak on Wednesday and called for a law enforcement presence on campus.

But a second threat on Thursday prompted the school to close doors for Friday classes.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trevonta Langford
Subject of Edgefield County manhunt caught in Augusta
Aiken day-care lawsuit
Family speaks out on Aiken day-care lawsuit, demands site’s closure
Shooting
23-year-old shot dead in Augusta as CSRA violence flares again
Burke County Sheriff's Office
Anonymous posts raise alarm at Burke County High School
Health experts in the two-state region are keeping an eye out for the new omicron strain of the...
It’s ‘just a matter of time’ until omicron hits 2-state region, experts say

Latest News

Two porch pirates make off with goods from Columbia County home
Caught on camera: Two porch pirates make off with goods from local home
Two porch pirates make off with goods from Columbia County home
Caught on camera: Two porch pirates make off with goods from local home
$70 million glove plant could bring 300 jobs to Washington County
$70 million glove plant could be coming to central Georgia
News 12 in the morning│ Top headlines for December 3