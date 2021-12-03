Shepeard hosts blood drive in honor of local man who lost battle to cancer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Columbia Elementary School in Appling will be partnering with Shepeard Community Blood Center on December 7th to host a blood drive in honor of Tanner Haywood, a local man who lost his life last year after a 5-year battle with cancer.

The blood drive will run from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., and all donors will receive a long sleeved Christmas shirt as a thank you for donating.

Tanner Haywood was diagnosed on his 14th birthday with a very rare sarcoma called Ewing Sarcoma. The chances of getting it are 0.04 percent and primarily found in Caucasian boys, 8 to 20 years old. Tanner battled this cancer for 5 years when he lost his battle on December 7, 2020.

Tanner’s mom Leslie Haywood said “Tanner was a bright light in this dark world! He loved Jesus & was known for his beautiful, infectious smile, his ability to make others feel important & he could make the grumpiest person happy!”

To honor Tanner’s memory give the gift of life on December 7.

Donors must be in good general health, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be at least 17 years old (or 16 with written parental consent) to donate. Be sure to bring a photo ID or Shepeard donor card with you when you come to donate. You can call for an appointment at 706-737-4551 or just walk in to donate.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.