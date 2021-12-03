Advertisement

Shepeard hosts blood drive in honor of local man who lost battle to cancer

Tanner Haywood
Tanner Haywood(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:23 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Columbia Elementary School in Appling will be partnering with Shepeard Community Blood Center on December 7th to host a blood drive in honor of Tanner Haywood, a local man who lost his life last year after a 5-year battle with cancer.

The blood drive will run from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., and all donors will receive a long sleeved Christmas shirt as a thank you for donating.

Tanner Haywood was diagnosed on his 14th birthday with a very rare sarcoma called Ewing Sarcoma. The chances of getting it are 0.04 percent and primarily found in Caucasian boys, 8 to 20 years old. Tanner battled this cancer for 5 years when he lost his battle on December 7, 2020.

MORE: | Local blood donors get a chance to win Nintendo Switch

Tanner’s mom Leslie Haywood said “Tanner was a bright light in this dark world! He loved Jesus & was known for his beautiful, infectious smile, his ability to make others feel important & he could make the grumpiest person happy!”

To honor Tanner’s memory give the gift of life on December 7.

Donors must be in good general health, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be at least 17 years old (or 16 with written parental consent) to donate. Be sure to bring a photo ID or Shepeard donor card with you when you come to donate. You can call for an appointment at 706-737-4551 or just walk in to donate.

MORE: | Sens. Ossoff, Warnock secure $306M for rural Georgia healthcare providers

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
23-year-old shot dead in Augusta as CSRA violence flares again
Shooting incident at Kroger on Washington Road
Deputies investigate shooting incident outside Kroger in Augusta
Grovetown school employee arrested on drug charges
Grovetown school employee arrested on drug charges
Trevonta Langford
Subject of Edgefield County manhunt caught in Augusta
Aiken day-care lawsuit
Family speaks out on Aiken day-care lawsuit, demands site’s closure

Latest News

Fort Gordon
Fort Gordon one step closer to being renamed
Members of the South Carolina House of Representatives meet in the House chamber in Columbia on...
S.C. House approves new map in redistricting process
S.C. woman indicted for producing fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, officials say
I-TEAM: Faces of Homelessness in Augusta: Mental Health
I-TEAM | Faces of Homelessness in Augusta: Mental Health