Semi-trailer lands in woods after collision on Interstate 20 eastbound

By Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AIKEN CO., S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Troopers are on the scene of a semi-trailer that landed in the woods off Interstate 20 in Aiken County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol website, the accident is near mile marker 33 on Interstate 20 eastbound, heading towards Columbia. Troopers responded to the scene around 5:41 a.m.

Traffic appears to be moving in the area, but drivers should still be cautious.

