Over 50 nonprofits awarded grants for work addressing needs in CSRA counties

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over 50 CSRA nonprofit agencies were awarded over $626,000 in grant money to continue to help meet needs in our local counties.

Volunteers viewed applications, paid visits to these sites, and brought recommendations to help decide which nonprofits would be recognized and awarded.

These grants are made available through the foundation’s community grants fund, which is primarily supported by the Augusta National Golf Club Masters Tournament.

Since 1997, the fund has awarded over 865 grants, totaling more than $11.2 million to nonprofits.

These are the 2022 Community Grants Award recipients:

These nonprofits serve Richmond, Columbia, McDuffie, Burke, Aiken, and Edgefield counties.

Aiken Area Council on Aging, Inc. – $11,250

Aiken Music Festival dba Joye in Aiken – $11,250

American Red Cross of East Central Georgia – $11,250

Apparo Academy – $11,250

Augusta Boxing Club – $11,250

Augusta Canal National Heritage Area, Inc. – $11,100

Augusta Jewish Museum, Inc. – $15,000

Augusta Locally Grown – $14,750

Augusta Mini Theatre, Inc. – $15,000

Augusta Rescue Mission, Inc. – $6,750

Augusta Technical College Foundation – $9,000

Augusta Training Shop – $15,000

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Augusta – $15,000

Burn Foundation of America – $9,375

Child Enrichment, Inc. – $15,000

CSRA Economic Opportunity Authority, Inc. $11,250

East Georgia State College– $14,780

Family Counseling Center of the CSRA – $15,000

Family YMCA of Greater Augusta – $11,250

Foundation for Public Schools in Edgefield County – $15,000

Foundation of Wesley Woods – $11,250

Gap Ministries of Augusta, Inc. – $15,000

Georgia Foundation for Agriculture – $5,900

Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia – $11,250

Helping Hands, Inc. – $14,850

Heritage Academy, Inc. – $11,250

Historic Augusta, Inc. – $11,250

Hope House, Inc. – $15,000

iCare4,Inc – $15,000

Jud C. Hickey Center for Alzheimer’s Care – $10,000

Kids Restart, Inc. – $11,250

Marty Turcios Therapeutic Golf Clinic – $11,250

Morris Museum of Art – $3,780

Old Fella Burke County Animal Rescue – $11,250

Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Center – $15,000

Phinizy Center for Water Sciences – $13,500

Project Refresh Inc – $15,000

Reach Out and Read Georgia – $15,000

ReStart Augusta Inc. – $15,000

Rise Augusta – $15,000

Safe Homes of Augusta Inc. – $9,837

St. Vincent de Paul Society Georgia – $15,000

Storyland Theatre, Inc. – $15,000

Successteam – $11,250

That’s What Friends Are For, Inc. – $15,000

The Bridge Ministry of the CSRA – $11,250

The Center for New Beginnings – $15,000

The Lydia Project, Inc. – $11,250

The RECing Crew – $11,250

Westabou Montessori School, Inc. – $15,000

