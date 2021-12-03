Over 50 nonprofits awarded grants for work addressing needs in CSRA counties
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over 50 CSRA nonprofit agencies were awarded over $626,000 in grant money to continue to help meet needs in our local counties.
Volunteers viewed applications, paid visits to these sites, and brought recommendations to help decide which nonprofits would be recognized and awarded.
These grants are made available through the foundation’s community grants fund, which is primarily supported by the Augusta National Golf Club Masters Tournament.
Since 1997, the fund has awarded over 865 grants, totaling more than $11.2 million to nonprofits.
These are the 2022 Community Grants Award recipients:
These nonprofits serve Richmond, Columbia, McDuffie, Burke, Aiken, and Edgefield counties.
Aiken Area Council on Aging, Inc. – $11,250
Aiken Music Festival dba Joye in Aiken – $11,250
American Red Cross of East Central Georgia – $11,250
Apparo Academy – $11,250
Augusta Boxing Club – $11,250
Augusta Canal National Heritage Area, Inc. – $11,100
Augusta Jewish Museum, Inc. – $15,000
Augusta Locally Grown – $14,750
Augusta Mini Theatre, Inc. – $15,000
Augusta Rescue Mission, Inc. – $6,750
Augusta Technical College Foundation – $9,000
Augusta Training Shop – $15,000
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Augusta – $15,000
Burn Foundation of America – $9,375
Child Enrichment, Inc. – $15,000
CSRA Economic Opportunity Authority, Inc. $11,250
East Georgia State College– $14,780
Family Counseling Center of the CSRA – $15,000
Family YMCA of Greater Augusta – $11,250
Foundation for Public Schools in Edgefield County – $15,000
Foundation of Wesley Woods – $11,250
Gap Ministries of Augusta, Inc. – $15,000
Georgia Foundation for Agriculture – $5,900
Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia – $11,250
Helping Hands, Inc. – $14,850
Heritage Academy, Inc. – $11,250
Historic Augusta, Inc. – $11,250
Hope House, Inc. – $15,000
iCare4,Inc – $15,000
Jud C. Hickey Center for Alzheimer’s Care – $10,000
Kids Restart, Inc. – $11,250
Marty Turcios Therapeutic Golf Clinic – $11,250
Morris Museum of Art – $3,780
Old Fella Burke County Animal Rescue – $11,250
Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Center – $15,000
Phinizy Center for Water Sciences – $13,500
Project Refresh Inc – $15,000
Reach Out and Read Georgia – $15,000
ReStart Augusta Inc. – $15,000
Rise Augusta – $15,000
Safe Homes of Augusta Inc. – $9,837
St. Vincent de Paul Society Georgia – $15,000
Storyland Theatre, Inc. – $15,000
Successteam – $11,250
That’s What Friends Are For, Inc. – $15,000
The Bridge Ministry of the CSRA – $11,250
The Center for New Beginnings – $15,000
The Lydia Project, Inc. – $11,250
The RECing Crew – $11,250
Westabou Montessori School, Inc. – $15,000
Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.