Law enforcement addressing threats made in two CSRA high schools

HEPHZIBAH, Ga./WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re following investigations into threats made against two different high schools in two different counties.

Security was bumped up Friday at Hephzibah High School after someone found a shooting threat scribbled on a bathroom wall Thursday afternoon.

The district releasing a statement asking parents to talk to their kids about the importance of school safety and the appropriateness of their actions. There is an anonymous tip line if you have any information – 706-828-1077.

The sheriff says they are aggressively working to find who is responsible for these threats. So how are they working to find the suspect?

They’ve heightened security and increased police presence at every school, and are taking other steps to keep the community safe.

The first goal – tracking down who sent the email.

“We are trying to run down the IP address to find out the origin of the email, and hopefully that will help us find the person or persons responsible,” said Sheriff Alfonzo Williams, Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Other agencies including the GBI, Georgia Emergency Management Association, and even the FBI are working alongside the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

“We have called in our state and federal partners to help us identify leads and to rundown those leads,” said Williams.

They are not taking the threat lightly. The sheriff says there will be consequences once they find who is responsible.

“This is not a joke, it’s not a game. When we find the culprit, we are going to charge him or her or them and we’re going to bring down the full force of the law upon them,” he said.

While they continue to investigate, he says the community can play a role by trusting the department and being cautious on social media.

“We really need the public’s help, to not overreact, to not panic, to not spread rumors on Facebook but to allow the professionals to use the resources that we have to ensure the safety of our students,” said Williams.

There’s not a definite timeline of when the case will be solved, but everyone’s safety is their first priority.

“We are going to continue to ensure the safety of our students, staff, faculty, and community as long as necessary,” he said.

The sheriff’s department is also offering a $2,500 reward for anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case. We reached out to the GBI for information on this case and to find out just how often threats are made in schools here in the river region. We’re still waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.