Kirby Smart announced as 2022 GREAT Futures Celebration guest.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Augusta announces the 2022 GREAT Futures Celebration Presented by Dr. William & Mrs. Hagler, Southeast Utilities of Georgia, and American Concrete, featuring special guest, Kirby Smart, Current UGA Football Coach.

On April 19th at 7:00 pm, the famed defensive coordinator, Coach Kirby Smart, will spend an evening with Club supporters and Club youth addressing the critical roles communities and Boys & Girls Clubs play in helping youth build GREAT Futures, while also being a safe and fun space to grow.

To attend the event, table sponsorships may be purchased at the Boys & Girls Club website at www.bgcgreateraugusta.org or by contacting Maria Henry at mhenry@bgcgreateraugusta.org.

