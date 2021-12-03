Advertisement

Kirby Smart announced as 2022 GREAT Futures Celebration guest

By Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Augusta announces the 2022 GREAT Futures Celebration Presented by Dr. William & Mrs. Hagler, Southeast Utilities of Georgia, and American Concrete, featuring special guest, Kirby Smart, Current UGA Football Coach.

On April 19th at 7:00 pm, the famed defensive coordinator, Coach Kirby Smart, will spend an evening with Club supporters and Club youth addressing the critical roles communities and Boys & Girls Clubs play in helping youth build GREAT Futures, while also being a safe and fun space to grow.

To attend the event, table sponsorships may be purchased at the Boys & Girls Club website at www.bgcgreateraugusta.org or by contacting Maria Henry at mhenry@bgcgreateraugusta.org.

MORE: | Over 50 nonprofits awarded grants for work addressing needs in CSRA counties

