Fort Gordon one step closer to being renamed

Fort Gordon
Fort Gordon(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT GORDON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s the next step in renaming Fort Gordon and other military posts with names tied to the Confederacy.

The federal panel in charge of the process took in more than 34,000 recommendations. The next step for the naming commission is to come back to Congress with it’s recommendations. That will happen by October of next year.

Fort Gordon is named after John Gordon – a Confederate general who went on to become a U.S. Senator and Georgia Governor.

Fort Gordon and Fort Benning in Columbus are both being considered for a new name.

