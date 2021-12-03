Eight arrested in Georgia College fraternity hazing incident.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Eight people have been arrested after they were allegedly involved in a hazing incident at a fraternity at Georgia College and State University.

News outlets reported one college student was hospitalized for alcohol-related sickness. Further investigation discovered the student became sick in an alleged incident of hazing on November 10 at the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity house in Milledgeville.

The student has since resumed classes.

The Milledgeville Police Department said in a statement that the college asked it to take over the investigation into alleged underage drinking and hazing. After interviewing ten people regarding the incident, police say eight people have been arrested.

The eight people face charges of supplying alcohol to minors and one was charged with hazing. Both crimes are misdemeanors.

Meanwhile, the college says the fraternity has been suspended and that is also considering internal discipline against some students.

The investigation is still ongoing, and other charges could be filed.

The same fraternity was under fire back in October after two students at Texas A&M University filed complaints alleging they suffered from severe chemical burns as a result of a hazing incident with the fraternity.

In Georgia...

Back in February, lawmakers in Georgia lawmakers made a call to increase penalties for hazing, seeking to honor a Georgia teen who died from alcohol poisoning in 2017 at a Louisiana State University fraternity.

The Georgia Senate voted 47-0 for Senate Bill 85, which would make forcing people to participate in hazing a felony when someone is seriously injured, and a felony punishable by at least a year in prison.

The measure is named for Max Gruver, who died during a hazing ritual at LSU. A Texas man was convicted of negligent homicide in Gruver’s death and Louisiana made hazing a felony.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.