Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mostly clear skies this afternoon will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Temperatures will stay in the 50s this evening and then drop into the mid and upper 40s early Saturday morning. Winds will be light out of the southwest.

The weekend looks dry with warm temperatures continuing Saturday and Sunday. Partly cloudy skies are expected during the day with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be out of the west-southwest between 5-10 mph.

Morning lows Sunday will be in the upper 40s. Afternoon highs will vary on Sunday. A backdoor cold front could move through and keep our northern counties cool in the 50s and 60s. Highs in the southern CSRA are expected to reach the 70s. Winds will be out of the southeast between 5-10 mph.

Staying warm Monday with highs back in the mid 70s. A front is expected to pass through the region Monday night into Tuesday that should bring the opportunity for a few showers.

Higher rain chances are expected Tuesday through Thursday as an area of low pressure moves through the Southeast. Rain totals look to be over an inch for most of the area between Tuesday and Thursday. This will help alleviate drought conditions across the CSRA. Lows will be near 50 and highs in the 60s Tuesday through Thursday. Keep it here for updates.

