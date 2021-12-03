Citizens express concern over issues with Augusta public transportation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Break downs, leaking roofs, and poor quality rides. Those are just some of the complaints from those of you who use Augusta’s public transportation.

Every year the cost of maintaining the Augusta bus fleet increases – yet the number of riders do not. Which means they collect fewer bus fares. In October of 2020, they gave 56,256 rides. While this October they gave only 37,406 rides. That’s a 33 percent drop.

The transit deputy director says the cancellation of bus fares played a part in the high numbers from 2020. But despite that, the number of bus fares they do collect now is not enough to cover the high cost of bus maintenance. So meeting the concerns is a challenge.

“Transportation is very important it’s a necessity,” said Israel Prince, bus rider.

Riders like Israel use the bus daily and for the most part he enjoys his ride.

“Good, like I said I get to see the sites, meditate, think,” he said.

But a few improvements wouldn’t hurt.

“It really stops too early and it begins too late,” said Prince. “Just the seats and Sunday, those seats are so small. I think they just need to upgrade.”

Complaints about Augusta transit have made their way into commission chambers. This week leaders heard concerns over the age of buses, leaky roofs, and access for people with disabilities.

“And they don’t keep the area clean. And I think Augusta could do better. We’re the 3rd largest in Georgia, so we should be doing better than what we’re doing,” said April Dunn, bus rider.

But doing better comes at a cost.

“In order to improve service, in order to expand service. We need more buses, and we need more reliable buses,” said Oliver Page, Augusta Transit Deputy Director.

Each year transit receives federal funding based on population. According to census data, the county population grows by less than 1 percent each year recently. So they don’t get much more money. Yet costs rise so it comes out the city budget.

“Each year costs increase, costs of fuel increased, cost of wages and salaries increase and these often increase at a faster rate than the population,” said Page.

The goal is to transfer to all zero-emission buses starting next year and get a few new diesel buses too. The infrastructure bill, CARES Act, and federal grants will likely cover those costs.

“Its always been a help to me to tell you the truth,” said Prince.

Right now Augusta has buses that are 16 years old driving on our streets. The average lifespan is 12 to 14 years. The director says buses are maintenanced every four to six weeks.

The infrastructure bill requires a certain amount be dedicated to public transportation. No word yet on how much of Augusta’s 25 million allocated will go to Augusta transit.

