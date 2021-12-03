Advertisement

Caught on camera: Two porch pirates make off with goods from local home

By Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Surveillance video caught the moments two porch pirates stole several packages from a home in Columbia County.

The sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the two suspects from the video from November 26.

If anyone has any information regarding their identities, you can contact Inv. Craig Murphy at 706-541-1044.

*Video is from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page.

