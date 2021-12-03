Burke County Schools closed Friday due to active shooter threat

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County High School has received a direct active shooting threat. Out of precautionary measures Burke County High School will be closed December 3. No BCHS students should report to school.

Thursday night the Burke County Sheriff says Burke County High School has received another active shooter threat. The second in as many days. This one came in an email warning the principal of a plan to shoot up the school Friday.

They already increased campus security while they investigate threats made against the school on the social media app Yik Yak. Now the Burke County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $2,500 reward to get to the bottom of this and charge the person responsible.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office responded to Burke County High School Wednesday to this active shooter threat. The school district and sheriff’s office sent out information today saying they will continue having a beefed up presence at the school. Many parents are upset because they had no idea any of this was even happening yesterday.

Waynesboro is known for being a small town.

“I didn’t know anything happened yesterday and neither did my son,” said Ashley Perry, Burke County parent.

And in small towns word spreads quickly.

“It just sent everyone into a frenzy,” she said.

Perry has a son and step-son at Burke County High School. She found out about the possible active shooter situation at her son’s school through text messages while away in Nashville.

“I’m as helpless as him. How do I get him to leave,” said Alfonzo Williams, Burke County Sheriff.

Williams says there was no credible threat to share with the community at that time.

“When parents need to be notified we will notify them. When this community needs to know a threat is present we are going to tell them,” he said.

The sheriff’s office says they train regularly for situations like this.

“Whenever we get threats we take them seriously. We investigate them immediately. We always, always deploy resources as a preventative measure,” said Williams.

Like Columbia County law enforcement and the school district work as a partnership.

“We’re going to remain transparent, remain open, be above board, we’re going to share information,” he said.

But parents in the county feel the trust has been lost.

“Where’s the transparency?” said Perry. “I just think it could’ve been handled completely different. I feel that parents should’ve had the option to send their kids to school today.”

Williams says when they do find out who this is they will prosecute them to the fullest extent. We reached out to the GBI to see how many times something like this has happened in our area. We’re still waiting to hear back.

When something like this happens in Columbia County the school district has a written agreement to let law enforcement know. Richmond County doesn’t have that sort of agreement because they handle it in house with their own police force.

