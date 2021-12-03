Arrest warrants shed light on alleged lewd behavior by Myrtle Beach High School substitute teacher

Editor’s note: The story below contains explicit content. Reader discretion is advised.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – New details were released Friday on the woman accused of lewd conduct and other inappropriate behavior while working as a substitute teacher at Myrtle Beach High School.

Angela Bianca Hilton-Hecht, 44, was arrested Thursday and charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and unlawful communication.

Police said they opened an investigation on Nov. 11 after Myrtle Beach High School officials notified the school resource officer of inappropriate behavior by Hilton-Hecht.

According to newly released arrest warrants, a boy was doing TikTok dances with other students during class when Hilton-Hecht approached and grabbed him by the waist.

Hilton-Hecht then reportedly told the victim – who is under the age of 16 – that she loved him and “physically lifted her breast with both hands and placed it on the chest of the victim,” the warrants stated.

Other students were inside the classroom at the time of the alleged incident, police said.

Hilton-Hecht is also accused of sending inappropriate text messages to students, some including profane language.

In one text, the warrants state, Hilton-Hecht mentions “such nasty little [expletive].”

According to arrest warrants, Hilton-Hecht also texted: “Yes I am a [expletive], I am that WITCH, RICH [expletive], Like A [expletive] Salem Witch Trial, I am going to [expletive] miss all of you.”

In addition, Hilton-Hecht also asked a student to come to her home so they can smoke weed together, the warrants stated.

Police said the request was made when other students were in the classroom.

Just hours after her arrest, police confirmed Hilton-Hecht posted a $60,776 bond and was released from jail.

Horry County Schools released a statement on the alleged incidents and Hilton-Hecht’s employment with the district:

HCS is aware of the recent arrest of a former substitute teacher at Myrtle Beach High School, Ms. Angela Hilton. The arrest stems from inappropriate and erratic behavior she displayed in November. As of November 12, 2021, HCS terminated our temporary employment relationship with Ms. Hilton.

Lisa Bourcier, HCS spokesperson, said Hilton-Hecht began working as a substitute with the district in March 2019.

Hilton-Hecht’s most recent assignment was in a Spanish class at Myrtle Beach High School, Bourcier added.

According to the South Carolina Department of Education, substitute teachers are not regulated by the state nor are there any state requirements for being one.

However, by law, substitute teachers must have at least a high school diploma. A SCDE spokesperson said any additional qualifications are set at the district level.

The HCS hiring website states that substitute teachers need to go through a substitute workshop and have a Bachelor’s degree.

We’ll bring you the latest updates on this story Friday, both on-air and online, as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.