Advertisement

Amber Alert: 13-year-old girl missing in N.C.

Police in North Carolina are searching for Laela Kamoria Jones, 13, and an Amber Alert has been...
Police in North Carolina are searching for Laela Kamoria Jones, 13, and an Amber Alert has been issued.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (Gray News) - Police in North Carolina issued an Amber Alert on Friday for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Laela Kamoria Jones is a 13-year-old Black female, approximately 5 feet tall and weighing 117 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and last seen wearing dark jeans, black Nike slides or Crocs.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trevonta Langford
Subject of Edgefield County manhunt caught in Augusta
Aiken day-care lawsuit
Family speaks out on Aiken day-care lawsuit, demands site’s closure
Shooting
23-year-old shot dead in Augusta as CSRA violence flares again
Burke County Sheriff's Office
Anonymous posts raise alarm at Burke County High School
Health experts in the two-state region are keeping an eye out for the new omicron strain of the...
It’s ‘just a matter of time’ until omicron hits 2-state region, experts say

Latest News

A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Parents of teen suspect charged in Michigan high school shooting
President Joe Biden said on Friday his voice is hoarse because he got a cold from his grandson....
Biden says he caught a cold from young grandson
Photo from the Augusta, GA- Boys and Girls Club of the CSRA.
Over 50 nonprofits awarded grants for work addressing needs in CSRA counties
FILE - This undated file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows...
Mostly white jury seated for Kim Potter’s trial in Daunte Wright’s death
President Joe Biden said on Friday his voice is hoarse because he got a cold from his grandson....
Biden: Hoarse voice from cold