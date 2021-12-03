Advertisement

$70 million glove plant could be coming to central Georgia

$70 million glove plant could bring 300 jobs to Washington County
$70 million glove plant could bring 300 jobs to Washington County(Canva)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A $70 million plant that would produce personal protective equipment and create nearly 300 jobs could be coming to central Georgia.

News outlets report the Sandersville City Council is expected to consider a deal Monday for a facility that would manufacture products including disposable gloves. A proposed agreement says Washington County’s development authority would own the 200,000-square-foot site and lease it to Redstone Investments Group.

G. William Curtis says his company is developing the project on behalf of Shield Technology, run by three Georgia women.

The agreement says Redstone and the county hope to close on the project by May, begin construction in 2022 and open the site in 2023.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trevonta Langford
Subject of Edgefield County manhunt caught in Augusta
Aiken day-care lawsuit
Family speaks out on Aiken day-care lawsuit, demands site’s closure
Shooting
23-year-old shot dead in Augusta as CSRA violence flares again
Burke County Sheriff's Office
Anonymous posts raise alarm at Burke County High School
Pedestrian struck at Washington Road across TBonz
Pedestrian struck on Washington Road near Tbonz Steakhouse

Latest News

Two porch pirates make off with goods from Columbia County home
Caught on camera: Two porch pirates make off with goods from local home
Two porch pirates make off with goods from Columbia County home
Caught on camera: Two porch pirates make off with goods from local home
News 12 in the morning│ Top headlines for December 3
The Augusta Fire Department teamed up with the Burn Center to demonstrate what not to do and to...
How to prevent Christmas tree fires this holiday season