$70 million glove plant could be coming to central Georgia

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A $70 million plant that would produce personal protective equipment and create nearly 300 jobs could be coming to central Georgia.

News outlets report the Sandersville City Council is expected to consider a deal Monday for a facility that would manufacture products including disposable gloves. A proposed agreement says Washington County’s development authority would own the 200,000-square-foot site and lease it to Redstone Investments Group.

G. William Curtis says his company is developing the project on behalf of Shield Technology, run by three Georgia women.

The agreement says Redstone and the county hope to close on the project by May, begin construction in 2022 and open the site in 2023.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.