Waynesboro man faces decade in prison over child porn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Burke County man has been sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison for possessing hundreds of images of child pornography.

William Voss, 38, of Waynesboro, was sentenced to 121 months in prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography, according to federal prosecutors.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge J. Randal Hall also ordered Voss to register as a sex offender and to serve 25 years of supervised release after completion of his prison sentence.

As described in court documents and testimony, Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents were alerted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in May 2020 to contraband images identified as originating from Voss’ Burke County residence. A subsequent search of devices seized from the home found hundreds of images of child pornography.

Voss previously received a dishonorable discharge from the U.S. Navy after being court-martialed for possessing child pornography.

The case was investigated by the GBI and prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorney and Project Safe Childhood Coordinator Tara M. Lyons.

Anyone with information on suspected child sexual exploitation can contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678, or https://report.cybertip.org/.

