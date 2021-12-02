Advertisement

Two local bakers to be featured on television show ‘Baking It’ premiering this week

By Zayna Haliburton
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 8:02 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Baking and Christmas pretty much go hand and hand and what better way to celebrate than rooting for two local bakers on a national stage? NBC’s streaming service Peacock is premiering a new show called ‘Baking It.’ We sat down with the local couple featured to talk about their experience.

Sharon Hutko’s love for baking started at a young age and now she gets to share that with the world.

“When we finally got the word that we were going to be on the show we were over the moon excited. It was something that I never experienced before,” said Sharon.

She owns her own bakery business and uses social media to help get the word out. Hutko says the show ‘Baking It’ actually reached out to her after stumbling across her Instagram page.

“Just to be recognized enough that someone would think that it’s good enough to be on a T.V. show boy that felt good and felt like a win,” she said.

She needed a partner to help her on the show and her first pick fell through after COVID protocols were released. She then turned to her next best partner – her husband Mike.

“It’s just funny how things worked out. Not only was I able to go out and support her, but we were a team and it was by far one of the best experiences we had since we’ve been together,” said Mike.

They spent time working together in the kitchen leading up to their trip to film the show in L.A. Sharon says her favorite part was building relationships with the other bakers.

“There were 14 other people that were in the trenches with us that knew exactly what we were going through. We’re able to still talk with them about that to this day, so to have that we won’t have that with anyone else,” said Sharon.

She says they are the only team representing the south and to her that means everything.

“I was very deliberate in a lot of the things we made to bring in a southern flare, use things more popular in the south, more ingredients you might see in the south, so I hope when folks tune in and watch it they will see that and they’ll cheer us on a little bit,” she said.

And again “Baking It’ premieres Thursday on Peacock. If you’d like to check out Sharon’s bakery visit sharonhutkocakes.com. And if you’d like to connect with her on social media you can visit her Facebook page at @sharonhutkocakes and her Instagram at @sharonhutkocakes.

