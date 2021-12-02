Advertisement

Today goes to the dogs – it’s National Mutt Day

National Mutt Day is celebrated twice a year to raise awareness of the plight of mixed-breed...
National Mutt Day is celebrated twice a year to raise awareness of the plight of mixed-breed dogs in shelters.(adogslifephoto // Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Raise your water bowls high and toast to the mixed breeds of the world – Thursday is National Mutt Day.

If you don’t have a special mutt in your life, it’s a great time to find one.

The special day is celebrated twice a year, Dec. 2 and July 31.

The days help to raise awareness of the plight of mixed-breed dogs in shelters.

There are millions of smart and healthy mutts in shelters just waiting for someone to give them a forever home.

If you aren’t ready or able to adopt right now, shelters are always in need of donations and volunteers.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting incident at Kroger on Washington Road
Deputies investigate shooting incident outside Kroger in Augusta
Shooting
23-year-old shot dead in Augusta as CSRA violence flares again
Grovetown school employee arrested on drug charges
Grovetown school employee arrested on drug charges
Kain Lord
Teen charged with rape, assault in Columbia County
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Name given for 46-year-old who died in McCormick County crash

Latest News

FILE - Migrants leave Huixtla, Chiapas state, Mexico, Oct. 27, 2021, as they continue their...
US will resume policy for asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico
A suspect is being sought in the shooting death of 22-year-old Jonshel Alexander, who appeared...
Suspect sought after ‘Beasts of the Southern Wild’ actor, 22, killed in New Orleans shooting
FILE - Fuel trucks line up in front of storage tanks at the North Jiddah bulk plant, an Aramco...
OPEC+ maintains modest monthly increases in oil output
FILE -Tamala Payne, center, with attorney Sean Walton, participate during a protest march for...
Murder charge for Ohio deputy in Casey Goodson Jr. shooting