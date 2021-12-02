Staley vague on status of injured Gamecocks PG Henderson

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley isn’t saying if injured point guard Destanni Henderson will play when the top-ranked Gamecocks face Kansas State on Friday night.

Henderson played less than a half Monday night before leaving the game. She had a compression sleeve on her left leg afterwards. Staley says the 5-foot-7 Henderson is “day-to-day.” The coach would not detail Henderson’s injury Thursday or disclose if the guard had undergone a scan to assess any possible damage to her leg. The Gamecocks will play Kansas State as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

