Advertisement

Staley vague on status of injured Gamecocks PG Henderson

Top-ranked South Carolina stayed undefeated with a win over Oregon on Sunday
Top-ranked South Carolina stayed undefeated with a win over Oregon on Sunday(South Carolina Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley isn’t saying if injured point guard Destanni Henderson will play when the top-ranked Gamecocks face Kansas State on Friday night.

Henderson played less than a half Monday night before leaving the game. She had a compression sleeve on her left leg afterwards. Staley says the 5-foot-7 Henderson is “day-to-day.” The coach would not detail Henderson’s injury Thursday or disclose if the guard had undergone a scan to assess any possible damage to her leg. The Gamecocks will play Kansas State as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
23-year-old shot dead in Augusta as CSRA violence flares again
Shooting incident at Kroger on Washington Road
Deputies investigate shooting incident outside Kroger in Augusta
Grovetown school employee arrested on drug charges
Grovetown school employee arrested on drug charges
Kain Lord
Teen charged with rape, assault in Columbia County
Aiken day-care lawsuit
Family speaks out on Aiken day-care lawsuit, demands site’s closure

Latest News

FILE - In this July 11, 2021, file photo, Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred kicks...
Manfred, Clark divergent views point to lengthy lockout
FILE - In this March 18, 2015, file photo, the NCAA logo is displayed at center court as work...
No. 20 Georgia women start 7-0 for second-straight season
Kyle Larson is introduced to the fans before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race on Sunday, Nov. 7,...
Larson comes full circle with Hendrick in winning 1st title
Georgia coach Kirby Smart shakes hands with South Carolina coach Shane Beamer, right, after an...
Playoff spot on line as Tide face Bulldogs in SEC title game