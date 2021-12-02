Richmond County School District seeks parent input on new calendar options

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County parents the school district wants you to weigh in on calendars for the next two school years. There are a couple of options on the table and we’re breaking down the differences.

They have two options on the table.

“We feel comfortable that they’re both good, solid options, it’s just two different approaches,” said Malinda Cobb, Associate Superintendent, Academic Services, RCSS.

The school system is trying to decide which one to go with. Before they do they want to hear from you.

“That feedback is very important to us, we don’t want to step too far out without making sure this is what the community really wants,” said Cobb.

So what do these calendars look like? They have a lot in common. The first day, last day, Thanksgiving, winter breaking, spring break – they’re all the same. But calendar A has something calendar B doesn’t. Virtual learning days.

ACADEMIC CALENDAR OPTION A:

ACADEMIC CALENDAR OPTION B:

“We really wanted some feedback on how they feel about our asynchronous days,” she said.

They started doing this because of the pandemic but now they’re thinking about keeping it. If they go with option A that means four virtual learning days. Option B has none. They think virtual learning has its benefits.

“It’s going to take family support but it’s also going to give our teachers an opportunity to be able to conference with parents, continue to work on planning, grading,” said Cobb.

But they know a change like this might be a challenge. That’s why they want to know what you think.

So how can you weigh in? You can visit the Richmond County School District Academic Calendar Selection. This is a quick, four-page survey that goes over both calendar options. At the end of the fourth page, you’ll vote option A or option B.

