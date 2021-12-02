Rapist that assaulted Augusta mother in own home has record full of charges

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta woman says a man she did not know climbed through her window and raped her. Now Darrell Oliver is behind bars but we’re learning this is the third time he’s been charged with rape.

Oliver’s rap sheet dates back to 2003 with more than a dozen charges.

Back in 2008, he served prison time for burglary and weapons charges. He was charged with rape and robbery in 2014. In 2017 he had eight more charges including home invasion and aggravated assault. In 2018 – rape, burglary, kidnapping, home invasion, and a weapons charge. But he was never convicted of those and now he’s facing the same host of charges again. Last Sunday arrested again accused of burglary and rape in Richmond County.

The community is on edge after a mother was sexually assaulted in her own home on Dean’s Bridge Road Saturday night. Deputies say this same suspect has been accused of the same crime, over and over again without prison time. While the victims feel they’re living in a permanent prison.

“Makes the person alarmed. Puts them in an unsafe space,” said Jason Banks, Rape Crisis and Specialist.

According to the incident report, the mother says an unknown black man later identified as Oliver, climbed through a window and forced her onto the bed. She tried to fight him off but he held her down saying, “I’m not going to hurt your kids, but this is going to happen.” Then proceeded to rape her while her children were in the home.

Counselors with the rape and crisis center say cases like this make it even harder on victims.

“You have the power to change your thought process and understanding this was not your fault. It happened to you but it wasn’t your fault but you have the power to change stuff about it going forward,” said Banks.

Sexual assault can take a toll on your mental state with victims developing depression and anxiety.

“They are always on edge. They gone through a trial then the person hasn’t be convicted now they’re in a mind frame feeling anxious is they still out there are they coming to get me,” he said.

Prosecutors are hoping the evidence will speak loudly enough to put the man they say is responsible behind bars.

Help is always available if you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted. Don’t be afraid to call the National Sexual Assault hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or reach out to the Rape and Crisis Center in Augusta at 706-724-5200.

