Police continue investigating Opelika Jane Doe case; new details emerge

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - It’s been almost 10 years since the unidentified body of a young girl was found in Opelika and since then she’s become known as the Opelika Jane Doe. But now, new details are surfacing.

There have been new images and new tips, however, no arrests have been made and there’s not enough information to identify the victim.

Captain Johnathan Clifton with the Opelika Police Department was on the scene on January 28, 2012. The remains of a child were found near a mobile home on Hurst Street. The female child was murdered. But, who did it and who is she?

With few leads early on, forensic experts developed renderings of what they thought the child may look like. Highlighting a distinct feature - her damaged eye - and they believe it was the result of abuse.

“Several years later after we recovered her remains, we had somebody tell us that it could be the girl that was Vacation Bible School in 2011,” said Captain Clifton. “We have not been able to get that girl identified and that was in 2016. They just kept records for a few years.”

Police are still very much trying to solve this case. If you know anything call the Opelika Police Department.

