Playoff spot on line as Tide face Bulldogs in SEC title game

Georgia coach Kirby Smart shakes hands with South Carolina coach Shane Beamer, right, after an...
Georgia coach Kirby Smart shakes hands with South Carolina coach Shane Beamer, right, after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 40-13. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(AP) - No. 4 Alabama is playing for a spot in the College Football Playoff when it plays No. 1 Georgia in the SEC championship game.

It is possible the Crimson Tide could make the four-team playoff field even with a loss to the Bulldogs. Georgia is playing to protect its No. 1 ranking in the playoff but likely is assured of a spot even if its loses to Alabama. The Crimson Tide took a 41-24 home win over Georgia last season and has a six-game winning streak over the Bulldogs.

The streak includes two wins in the SEC championship game.

