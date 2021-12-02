Advertisement

Person of interest in SC woman’s disappearance extradited back to Pageland

Emanuel Bedford was listed as a person of interest in the disappearance of Deidre Reid, who was reported missing from Pageland, S.C. in early September.
From left: Deidre Reid and Emanuel Bedford
From left: Deidre Reid and Emanuel Bedford(WRDW)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
PAGELAND, S.C. (WBTV) – The person of interest in the disappearance of 41-year-old Deidre Annette Reid is now in the custody of South Carolina authorities.

Officials with the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Emanuel Bedford was extradited from Georgia back to Pageland.

Bedford was listed as a person of interest in the disappearance of Reid, who was reported missing from Pageland, S.C. in early September.

Officials say arrest warrants were obtained for Bedford by the Pageland Police Department on Oct. 8 for grand larceny and obstructing justice. He was taken into custody by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia on Monday, Oct. 11.

Reid was last seen off East Turner Street in Pageland on Sept. 3. Her family last heard from her the same day and she was headed to the Greyhound station in Charlotte.

Related: ‘Hard, stressful’: Kids, family of missing mother plea for answers month after disappearance

She was driving a gray, 2004 Chevy Tahoe with the South Carolina license plate number FXU718. The car had a New York Giants tag on the front.

Family members say Reid was taking Bedford to the bus station. They also say he never got on a bus.

