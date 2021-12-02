Advertisement

Anonymous post raises alarm at Burke County High School

Burke County Sheriff's Office
Burke County Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning Thursday about an incident that led to higher security at Burke County High School.

The school administration was alerted Wednesday about an anonymous post on an app referencing something taking place at the school, according to a statement from the district.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office was contacted immediately.

MORE | All Orangeburg County schools to get metal detectors

An additional law enforcement presence was dispatched to the campus.

Upon further investigation, the post was located.

Additional posts have been shared Thursday morning, one of which contains lyrics from a song.

“School officials have additional precautionary measures in place, and BCSO will continue to provide added support,” the district said.

“The safety of students and staff is of the utmost importance to the Burke County School System. Parents, please rest assured that Burke County High is being closely monitored and is a safe learning environment.”

A district spokeswoman said Thursday the incident was under control and all schools were running smoothly.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting incident at Kroger on Washington Road
Deputies investigate shooting incident outside Kroger in Augusta
Shooting
23-year-old shot dead in Augusta as CSRA violence flares again
Grovetown school employee arrested on drug charges
Grovetown school employee arrested on drug charges
Kain Lord
Teen charged with rape, assault in Columbia County
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Name given for 46-year-old who died in McCormick County crash