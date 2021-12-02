Anonymous post raises alarm at Burke County High School

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning Thursday about an incident that led to higher security at Burke County High School.

The school administration was alerted Wednesday about an anonymous post on an app referencing something taking place at the school, according to a statement from the district.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office was contacted immediately.

An additional law enforcement presence was dispatched to the campus.

Upon further investigation, the post was located.

Additional posts have been shared Thursday morning, one of which contains lyrics from a song.

“School officials have additional precautionary measures in place, and BCSO will continue to provide added support,” the district said.

“The safety of students and staff is of the utmost importance to the Burke County School System. Parents, please rest assured that Burke County High is being closely monitored and is a safe learning environment.”

A district spokeswoman said Thursday the incident was under control and all schools were running smoothly.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.