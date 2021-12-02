Advertisement

No. 20 Georgia women start 7-0 for second-straight season

FILE - In this March 18, 2015, file photo, the NCAA logo is displayed at center court as work...
FILE - In this March 18, 2015, file photo, the NCAA logo is displayed at center court as work continues at The Consol Energy Center in Pittsburgh, for the NCAA college basketball tournament. The NCAA has fallen short of upholding its commitment to gender equity spending more on male athletes on average than female ones according a second review. A law firm hired by the NCAA to investigate equity issues released a 153-page report Tuesday night, Oct. 26, 2021 that includes a series of recommendations to improve the gap.(Keith Srakocic | AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Que Morrison scored 20 points, Jenna Staiti had 12 points and nine rebounds, and No. 20 Georgia beat Texas Tech 66-56 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Georgia has started a season 7-0 for the second-straight year and the third time under coach Joni Taylor. Morrison’s defensive pressure caused a turnover on Texas Tech’s final possession of the third quarter and she sank a 3-pointer at the other end for a 46-42 lead. Morrison’s steal and fast-break layup with under four minutes left in the fourth gave Georgia a 55-50 lead and her wide open 3-pointer made it 60-52. Sarah Ashlee Barker added 11 points for Georgia.

Khadija Faye scored 15 points and Vivian Gray added 12 for Texas Tech.

