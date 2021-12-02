No. 20 Georgia women start 7-0 for second-straight season

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Que Morrison scored 20 points, Jenna Staiti had 12 points and nine rebounds, and No. 20 Georgia beat Texas Tech 66-56 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Georgia has started a season 7-0 for the second-straight year and the third time under coach Joni Taylor. Morrison’s defensive pressure caused a turnover on Texas Tech’s final possession of the third quarter and she sank a 3-pointer at the other end for a 46-42 lead. Morrison’s steal and fast-break layup with under four minutes left in the fourth gave Georgia a 55-50 lead and her wide open 3-pointer made it 60-52. Sarah Ashlee Barker added 11 points for Georgia.

Khadija Faye scored 15 points and Vivian Gray added 12 for Texas Tech.

