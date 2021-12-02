Advertisement

Mostafa, Coastal Carolina upset South Carolina 80-56

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Essam Mostafa had 23 points and 13 rebounds and Coastal Carolina pulled away in the second half to upset South Carolina 80-56.

It was Coastal Carolina’s first win against a Power Five opponent since beating Utah early in the 2019-20 season. The Chanticleers had a one-point halftime lead and opened the second on a 24-4 run and cruised from there. Mostafa scored 12 points during the stretch. Mostafa, a sophomore center from Cairo, Egypt, was 6 of 13 from the field and 11-of-16 shooting at the free-throw line. He entered averaging 18.5 points and 10.5 rebounds while shooting 50% from the field. It was his third double-double of the season.

Erik Stevenson scored 12 points and Jacobi Wright had 12 for the Gamecocks.

