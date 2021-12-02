Advertisement

Manfred, Clark divergent views point to lengthy lockout

FILE - In this July 11, 2021, file photo, Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred kicks...
FILE - In this July 11, 2021, file photo, Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred kicks off the first round of the 2021 MLB baseball draft in Denver. Baseball’s ninth work stoppage and first in 26 years appears almost certain to start Dec. 2, 2021, freezing the free-agent market and threatening the start of spring training in February. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Associated Press
Dec. 2, 2021
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Hours into Major League Baseball’s first work stoppage in 26 years, Commissioner Rob Manfred and union head Tony Clark presented diametrically opposed views of each side’s negotiating positions that point to a lengthy lockout.

In separate news conferences less than half a day into baseball’s ninth work stoppage, Manfred said the union’s proposal for greater free agency and wider salary arbitration would damage small-market teams. Clark, the first former player to head the union, accused Manfred of “misrepresentations” in his letter to fans.

