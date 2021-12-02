JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A slave market is still sitting in Jefferson County more than 250 years later. And the plans to move it out of Louisville are on pause. Community activists are hosting a boycott until it’s moved out of town or demolished.

The “Selective Buying Campaign” started Wednesday and they’re calling on people to boycott all Louisville businesses until the city takes action.

The council is considering moving the market to a cemetery or museum which could cost hundreds of thousands or even more than a million dollars.

The city administrator says they’d likely have to raise property taxes to pay for it. Activists say to have people of color pay to move the market is like putting a knee on their necks.

Louisville Slave Market activists start boycott, call for action (WRDW)

