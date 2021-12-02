It’s time for the 2021 Cares For Kids Radiothon!

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As parents, the Children’s Hospital of Georgia is a place you hope you never need, but one we are so thankful is there if we do.

From now until Saturday, you can help the hospital and these kids by going online, calling or texting and making a donation during the Cares For Kids Radiothon.

The team at News 12 NBC 26, iHeartMedia and the wonderful phone bank volunteers will be working hard to make the benefit as special as possible.

Now more than ever, we need your support.

Tune in on both News 12 NBC 26 and radio stations 104.3 WBBQ, 96.3 KISS FM and 105.7 The Bull to hear stories of hope, healing and inspiration as patients and families share their stories this holiday season.

The annual Cares for Kids Radiothon helps support the children’s hospital in so many ways, from programs like Child Life and camps to equipment such as giraffe beds for the neonatal intensive care unit. Help us to continue to make miracles happen this holiday season.

Giving is easy:

Text to give: Text CHOG to 51555 Online: www.caresforkidsradiothon.com

During the event call, 866-412-KIDS (5437). Phone lines are open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Spread the word and don’t forget to include #iHeartChildrens

