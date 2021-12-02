Inside look at Appling Amazon Fulfillment Center during busiest time of the year

APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been two months since the grand opening of the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Appling. Now with the busiest online shopping season in full swing, we’re checking in.

Amazon is in their peak season. The Amazon Fulfillment Center houses millions of packages before they end up on your doorstep.

“There’s a lot of great deals on Amazon so it gets very very busy,” said Edgar Osorio, Process Assistant.

For Amazon employees like Edgar, this week and the coming weeks are full steam ahead.

“I think part of it is because I order a lot from Amazon. So I get paid from Amazon and they get it back,” said Osorio.

It’s not just Edgar ordering. The fulfillment center is currently shipping hundreds of thousands of packages a day.

“For us here in Appling, it’s a very busy season as we are beginning to operate a building for the first time. And so what’s different about us versus some of the other buildings, it will continue to ramp up into more and more volume,” said Neil Gwynne, Amazon General Manager.

The center is not fully open just yet – they’re opening in phases.

So by the final phase around February – “We’ll do closer to half a million packages every single day,” said Gwynne.

Before boxed, your orders travel in yellow bins to different stations in the facility. Orders flow with the help of more than nine miles of conveyance belts, hundreds of employees, and more than 4,000 robots.

“As we get orders on, we’re able to pick those orders out the exact same day that our customers are ordering them which allows us to ship into our middle-mile building down the road for our customers the very next day,” he said.

From the middle-mile building, packages are placed on trucks and sent to you.

Supply shortages aren’t a concern either.

“We start every year on January 1st to get us ready for the following peak season right. We invest tons of time and tons of energy in making sure that we don’t get impacted by any sort of supply shortages,” said Gwynne.

Amazon will ship packages all the way until Christmas Eve. The more popular the item the more likely they’ll have it in stock and the quicker you’ll get it. They have an algorithm that tells them the most popular items in the area. Any other items have to be sent to the facility from other locations.

