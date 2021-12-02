Where you can find real, artificial Christmas trees this season

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Oh Christmas tree - Oh Christmas tree - yes, it’s that time of year again. And with December already in full swing, it may be time to go ahead and get your tree up and decorated.

I did the work and found out where you can get trees, both real and fake, this holiday season.

I’ve had the same tree for 10+ years now. It’s my family’s tree and I have no shame in admitting it was up and decorated by Thanksgiving. Of course, mine is artificial. But if that’s not really your speed, there are still some places where you find a real one this holiday season:

Just yesterday, staff at Gay’s Christmas Tree Farm posted on Facebook saying they have plenty of 6-7-and 8-foot Frasier firs available. They also offer extra activities like hayrides on the weekends and treats like hot cocoa and popcorn - just to make the experience of picking out a tree more enjoyable. There are also handmade wreaths available for purchase as well.

Brown’s Snowy Mountain Trees is also open with locations in Augusta and Evans. You can go to any of these locations: 2816 Washington Road, 3818 Washington Road, or 850 Blanchard Road in Evans.

For our South Carolina families, Clark’s Hill Tree Farm is open on Bennie Dorn Road. They also offer hayrides, cornhole, and concessions. They also have some holiday wreaths for sale as well.

If you live a bit farther out into the Palmetto State, you also can visit Gurley’s Tree Farm or Still Creek Tree Farm in Beech Island, Tom Sawyer’s Christmas Trees in Monetta, Turkey Creek farm in McCormick, and Wright’s Christmas Tree Farm in Ward.

Again - some of these places do offer hot chocolate, Christmas treats, hayrides and more, to make picking out that tree fun for the entire family.

But if you’re in the mood for an artificial tree and save the hassle and the mess, there’s still plenty at major retail stores. But you might be able to find a better deal at places like Family Dollar or Dollar General.

Here’s a price breakdown of standard retail tree prices:

Walmart - $22 or more for a 6-foot or taller artificial tree

Target - $36 or more for a 6-foot or taller artificial tree

Home Depot - $69 or more for a real 6-foot or taller tree; $39+ for an artificial

Lowe’s - $39 or more for a real 6-foot or taller tree; $89+ for an artificial

Big Lot’s - $41or more for an artificial 6-foot or taller tree

