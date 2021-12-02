Advertisement

Have you seen this teenager missing from Augusta?

Jacob McKenna
Jacob McKenna(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children his issued an alert for a teenager who’s missing from Augusta.

Jacob McKenna was last seen on Nov. 16.

Born on June 4, 2008, he’s 13 years old and described as having black hair, brown , 5 feet tall and weighing 110 pounds Authorities also released a photo of him

He may still be in the local area or he may travel to McDuffie, Columbia, Warren or Glascock counties.

Anyone with information on his possible whereabouts is urged to call 911, 800-843-5678 or 706-541-2800.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting incident at Kroger on Washington Road
Deputies investigate shooting incident outside Kroger in Augusta
Shooting
23-year-old shot dead in Augusta as CSRA violence flares again
Grovetown school employee arrested on drug charges
Grovetown school employee arrested on drug charges
Kain Lord
Teen charged with rape, assault in Columbia County
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Name given for 46-year-old who died in McCormick County crash

Latest News

Amazon solar farm
Amazon plans Burke County solar farm to help power its facilities
News 12 in the morning│ Top headlines for December 2
Cares For Kids Radiothon
It’s time for the 2021 Cares For Kids Radiothon!
A South Carolina traffic camera shows congestion on westbound Interstate 20 after a major crash...
Crashes snarl I-20 at state line, Wrightsboro at Flowing Wells