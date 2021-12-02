Have you seen this teenager missing from Augusta?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children his issued an alert for a teenager who’s missing from Augusta.

Jacob McKenna was last seen on Nov. 16.

Born on June 4, 2008, he’s 13 years old and described as having black hair, brown , 5 feet tall and weighing 110 pounds Authorities also released a photo of him

He may still be in the local area or he may travel to McDuffie, Columbia, Warren or Glascock counties.

Anyone with information on his possible whereabouts is urged to call 911, 800-843-5678 or 706-541-2800.

